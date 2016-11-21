Comic mayhem all set for Woolpit Village Hall

An evening of blissful hilarity is promised when Woolpit Drama Club present See How They Run by Phillip King.

This hugely funny period farce is set during World War II. A succession of misunderstandings, mistaken identity and mishaps beset a well-meaning vicar and his glamorous wife, a former actress.

Two vicars, a Bishop, a British soldier and an escaped German prisoner, a cheeky maid and a resentful lady churchwarden swerve through the plot at breakneck speed, heading for a catastrophic climactic collision!

This wonderful comic mayhem is not to be missed.

See How They Run will be on at Woolpit village Hall, Mill Lane, IP30 9QX on November 24, 25, 26, with performances at 7.30pm each evening and a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets £10 (u16’s £6) are on sale at Elm Tree Gallery, Woolpit. To reserve a ticket, call 01359 242283, email wooldramclub@gmail.com or visit www.woolpitdrama.co.uk.