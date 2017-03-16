Critically acclaimed drama heading to Cambridge Arts Theatre

As part of its Women in Theatre series, Cambridge Arts Theatre will be staging the Olivier Award winner for Best New Comedy, Nell Gwynn, direct from critically acclaimed sell-out runs in the West End and the Globe Theatre.

It’s 1660 and in Drury Lane, Charles II has cast off London’s drab, puritanical past with a love of all things loud, French and sexy.

A young Nell Gwynn is selling oranges for sixpence in London’s West End theatre scene. Little does she know who is in the audience one fateful night.

Starring Olivier Award nominated actress Laura Pitt-Pulford, Jessica Swale’s warm-hearted, bawdy comedy tells the story of an unlikely heroine, who went from lowly orange seller to win the adoration of the public and the heart of the king.

Shakespeare’s Globe production of Nell Gwynn is brought to the stage by English Touring Theatre, who have recently performed at Cambridge Arts Theatre with Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Brideshead Revisited, The Herbal Bed and Arcadia.

Artistic Director of Shakespeare’s Globe, Emma Rice said: “I couldn’t be more delighted to see Jessica Swale’s witty, saucy and tender Nell Gwynn tour with English Touring Theatre.

“Joyful,surprising and delicious, I hope that as many audiences as possible can experience this production. Here’s to Nell and all the power, passion and pleasure she brings. The UK is in for a treat!”

Cambridge Arts Theatre is celebrating International Women’s Day (8 March) with a Women in Theatre series of three incredible productions about remarkable women, each written by a celebrated female playwright: Sandi Toksvig, Caryl Churchill and Jessica Swale. Throughout the series there will be a range of talks and interviews with directors, actors and producers.

