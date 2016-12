Dad’s Army actor helps out at charity concert in Long Melford

Woolpit based actor Ian Lavender, famed for playing Private Pike in Dad’s Army and currently appearing in Eastenders, is making a guest appearance in Long Melford Church on Sunday, December 11 at 6pm, in aid of Macmillan Nurses.

Ian will narrate John Rutter’s charming musical fable, Brother Heinrich’s Christmas, as part of the Christmas Choral Classics, which includes Vivaldi’s popular Gloria, The Christmas Sequence from Handel’s Messiah, Vaughan Williams Fantasia on Carols, sung by Suffolk based, international baritone, Stephen Varcoe.

Locally-based Ian McMillan will conduct Lyston Voices & Orchestra and soloists from King’s College, Cambridge.

Seats (£20, inclusive of interval seasonal refreshments), can be reserved in advance at mcmilliain@gmail.com, or purchased at the door.