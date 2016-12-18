Discover the ‘true’ story of Robinson Crusoe in new Bury St Edmunds production

DayWalker Productions presents a fun-filled pantomime with Robinson Crusoe - The Truth.

Travelling from the banks of Bury St Edmunds’ own River Lark, discover what really happened to the eponymous hero on the mysterious desert island of Moi, with a little help from his mum, Ruby, his girlfriend, Polly, and the dashing and dastardly pirate, Cap’n Will Atkins.

Now in their 17th season, DayWalker Productions aim is to bring great theatre to the local community with a pantomime for everyon.

The panto is directed by Heydn McCabe and written by James Berry and takes place at the Constitutional Club in Bury St Edmunds from December 21 to 23, at 7.30pm each day

Tickets are £10/£5 children (12 and under) and are available from The Constitutional Club and at www.wegottickets.com/DaywalkerProductions.