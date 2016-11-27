Eastenders star leads the cast in Cambridge Arts Theatre pantomime

Eastenders’ bad boy, Paul Nicholas will lead the cast of Cambridge Arts Theatre’s 2016 family pantomime, Dick Whittington and his Cat

Fresh from playing on-screen baddie Gavin Sullivan in Eastenders, the BAFTA nominated Just Good Friends star will play the despicable and cunning baddie King Rat.

Rob Rees, Matt Crosby and Holly Easterbrook star in Dick Wittington at Cambridge Arts Theatre ANL-161116-114430001

With a career spanning over 40 years, including starring roles in Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Hair and Grease, as well as a successful pop career and many TV and film roles, Paul will be spending Christmas in Cambridge to wreak havoc in true panto style.

Speaking of his upcoming role, Paul said: “It’s more fun to play villains than goodies. When I was young, I played all the goodies but it’s so much more fun to be booed because you always get a reaction. It’s easier to be nasty than nice.”

On his visit to Cambridge, Paul said: “Cambridge is a lovely city, it’s a beautiful place to spend a panto season.

“There is a tradition of doing a first-class panto at the Arts Theatre; if you want value for money and an enjoyable time, then this is the best place to come to.”

Paul is joined by Cambridge’s number one dame, Matt Crosby, who makes a welcome return to the Arts Theatre stage to play Sarah the Cook alongside Rob Rees as Idle Jack and Holly Easterbrook in the title role of Dick Whittington.

Completing the cast are Daniel Cummins as Tommy the Cat, Rhiannon Porter as Alice Fitzwarren and star of Drop the Dead Donkey, Robert Duncan as Alderman Fitzwarren.

Performing alongside the cast are an all-singing, all-dancing ensemble of professional dancers and 20 talented local children aged 9 – 13 as ‘Panto Babes’, following open auditions held in September.

Dick Whittington is directed by Carole Todd. A highly experienced director and choreographer, she has worked on musicals in the West End and beyond, including Dreamboats and Petticoats and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Carole has over 30 years’ experience directing and choreographing pantomimes, working with high profile stars from Rosemary Ford to Wayne Sleep, spending eight years directing pantomime at the Birmingham Hippodrome.

Dick Whittington promises to be the biggest and best Christmas show in town, presented with the Arts Theatre’s trademark blend of singalong tunes, spectacular dance routines, dazzling costumes and classic panto jokes.

Dick Whittington opens on Thursday, December 1 and runs until Sunday, January 8. For full information and ticket prices visit www.cambridgeartstheatre.com