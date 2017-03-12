Eastern Angles new darkly comic tale set to go out on tour

The new production by Ipswich-based Eastern Angles Theatre Company starts its tour of the eastern region with a two-night run at The John Peel Centre in Stowmarket.

The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart will be performed at the centre at 7.30pm on March 15 and 16 before continuing its tour until its final date in Halesworth on May 27.

Elspeth Turner, Simon Donaldson and Hannah Howie in The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart

In the play, Prudencia Hart has a passion for folk music and as the young academic travels to a conference in Kelso, the snow starts to fall and so begins a mystical adventure of self-discovery.

The tale is told by a series of mischievous storytellers, sometimes speaking in riotous rhyming verse, sometimes singing beguiling folk songs.

Director Hal Chambers, who previously directed Ragnarok for the company, is excited to be working on the show.

He said: “I will once again be bringing a few visual surprises to the good people of Suffolk. I am working with Bek Palmer, a designer with a daringly dark imagination and brilliant mask and puppetry ideas, to create a night, to create a night of spine-tingling, shocks and tantalising thrills.”

For a full listing of tour dates, venues and times and for more information call 01473 211498 or visit www.easternangles.co.uk.