European Union Chamber Orchestra to return to the Cambridge Corn Exchange

The European Union Chamber Orchestra returns to Cambridge Corn Exchange on Thursday, April 6 with a spring concert, the latest in the Cambridge Classical Concert Series.

Directed by Eva Stegeman, the evening opens with Mozart’s Serenade in D K.185, filled with delightful twists and turns and even a false ending or two.

The final piece is Tchaikovsky’s tender and heartfelt Serenade for Strings which the EUCO performs with great warmth and subtlety. Between the two, soloist Guy Johnston teases out all the quick-witted charm and lyrical energy of Haydn’s Cello Concerto No. 1 in C, the perfect showcase for this hugely talented virtuosic performer.

There is a pre-concert talk starting at 6pm at Heffers Bookshop in nearby Trinity Street, when Guy Johnston will talk and take questions from the audience about his musical career and the concert. This event is free of charge to concert ticket holders.

For tickets call 01223 357851 or go to www.cornex.co.uk.