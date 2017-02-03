European Union orchestra heads to Bury St Edmunds

One of the world’s leading pianists, Angela Hewitt makes her first visit to The Apex in Bury St Edmunds along with a welcome return from the European Union Chamber Orchestra on February 7.

European Union Chamber Orchestra gave its first concerts in 1981 and soon gained an international reputation as a musical ambassador for the European Union.

EUCO draws its members from Europe’s finest young professional orchestral players, and the result is a chamber orchestra that plays with the panache of a virtuoso soloist and the commitment of a top string quartet.

Itregularly performs in major concert halls throughout the UK and has broadcast several times live on BBC Radio 3.

Regularly appearing in recital and with major orchestras throughout the world, Angela Hewitt’s performances and recordings of Bach have drawn particular praise, marking her out as one of the composer’s foremost interpreters of our time.

The programme of music for the evening features Elgar - Serenade for Strings in E min, Op.20; Mozart - Concerto No. 14 in E flat, K.449; Bach - Concerto in F minor, BWV 1056 and Haydn - Symphony No 57 in D major.

Tickets are £25 and £22 (£23 and £20 concession), with £5 tickets for those aged under 25.

Ring the box office on 01284 758000 or see www.theapex.co.uk for details.