Euston Estate to welcome Game and Country Fair this weekend

The East Anglian Game and Country Fair will take place at the Euston Estate, by permission of the Duke and Duchess of Grafton this weekend.

All manner of country pursuits will be on show including clay shooting. fly fishing, ferret racing, archery and even horseboarding.

Equestrian, dog and falconary displays will be there to entertain the family, as well as cookery workshops and chef demonstrations.

Animals including alpacas will be there for the whole family to meet too.

It is open tomorrow (April 22) and Sunday, April 23 from 8am to 6pm.

Visit www.ukgamefair.co.uk