Fellini’s Oscar-winning drama brought to the Cambridge stage

A major new co-production of La Strada is playing at Cambridge Arts Theatre from March 27 to April 87 prior to its West End run.

La Strada ‘The Road’, tells a deeply impassioned tale of love and loss.

Gelsomina, full of the innocent spirit of youth, is bought by the brutish Zampano to join his travelling ‘strong man’ act.

When they stumble across a ragtag circus and a daredevil tight-rope walker, Gelsomina finds herself caught between two roads, not knowing which way to turn…

Between the dazzling lights of the circus and the bare landscape of rural Italy, this production is superbly acted by an international cast of actor-musicians and filled with music, circus tricks and physical theatre.

Frederico Fellini’s Oscar-winning La Strada is one of the all-time masterpieces of world cinema.

This stunning new stage adaptation is directed by Olivier Award nominee Sally Cookson (Jane Eyre and Peter Pan, National Theatre, Hetty Feather, West End) and boasts a beautiful new score by Benji Bower.

Kenny Wax Limited and the Bristol Old Vic have co-produced the Belgrade Theatre Coventry’s production.

Tickets are available from 01223 503333 or by going to www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.