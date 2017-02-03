Funky times lay ahead at Haverhill Arts Centre

Live disco band Uncle Funk & The Boogie Wonderband will return to the Haverhill Arts Centre on Saturday, February 11.

The eight-piece band’s Valentines Disco Inferno follows the great success of their show last year at the arts centre, which followed the band’s debut show in Haverhill in August 2015, when they played to over 4,000 people in the town’s Market Square.

Infamous for performing the greatest hits of disco in costumes that make Liberace look conservative, the group’s front man Uncle Funk, said: “We had a great time at the arts centre last year playing to a fantastic crowd who danced from start to finish.

“Social media confirmed an outbreak of sore feet the following morning, while shares in Alka-Seltzer finally rallied after ‘Dry January.

“We can’t wait to get back on that stage for more extra-large portions of disco and full-fat funk.”

The disco legends have also been confirmed to appear again at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

Uncle Funk’s bassist DC1, said: “We are already praying for good weather, as we don’t do mud – not in our glittery white outfits. “Thankfully, the forecast inside the arts centre on February 11 is warm and dry, with torrential good times expected between 8pm and midnight.”

For tickets call 01440 714140 or visit www.haverhillartscentre.co.uk.