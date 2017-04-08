Funny man Omid set for Cambridge Corn Exchange gig

Uniquely talented Omid Djalili will be in Cambridge on Saturday, April 15 for a show at the Corn Exchange, starting at 8pm.

His stand-up has been described by the Sunday Times as “Belly laughs with a subtle blend of mainstream gags and subversive twinkle.”

Omid’s many and varied credits range from Hollywood to television and live on the West End stage.

His recent appearances in Dickensian (BBC One) and Lucky Man earning praise across the world.

For tickets to the performance are available from 01223 357851 or www.cambridgelivetrust.co.uk/cornex.