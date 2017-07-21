Haughley Park on the hunt for top dog

English Sheepdogs from across the country will battle it out in Haughley Park, near Stowmarket for three days of trials to be crowned English National Champion 2017.

As well as the 150 dogs competing in Suffolk for the very first time, the complimenting Suffolk on Show event will be showcasing local producers, attractions and businesses from around the county.

Locally produced food and drink will be available all day and there will be stands that will exhibit and displaying a mixture of skills and services such as blacksmithing and wood turning.

Exhibitors like the Museum of East Anglian Life and Woodbridge Riverside Trust, who will bringing their Viking ship, will also be at the event

Various activities will be available for children of all ages , including an opportunity to get up close to the animals, a traditional fun fair and face painting.

Organising chairman Bob Wilden, said: “This is a unique and one off event for Suffolk and, we believe, one not to be missed.

“We hope to showcase some of the very best things about our County, It will be a wonderful family day out for the start of the holiday season.”

The event will be held on July 28,29 and 30 at Haughley Park..

To get tickets or for more information about the weekend www.suffolkonshow.co.uk