Haverhill church to host traditional Christmas concert

The annual Carols for All Concert takes place at The Old Independent Church in Haverhill in its traditional way on the last Sunday before Christmas, December 18.

This traditional concert by the Haverhill Silver Band and the Haverhill Operatic Society has been held every year at this superb venue for over 40 years.

The concert comprises many festive pieces by the band and the choir in addition to a featured solo by Nigel Brown on the fantastic Old Independent Church organ. There are also the traditional Carols for the audience to join in with too.

The highly acclaimed Haverhill Silver band will be including in their selection of pieces a double trio “Joyous Carillon” and “Little drummer boy” and the 40 strong Haverhill Operatic Society choir (assisted by members of the Haverhill Choral Society) will be performing a variety of pieces including the “Star Carol” and a swing version of “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer”.

This concert has become an important part of the Christmas festivities in Haverhill, being the starting point of Christmas for many families. It has attracted audiences of over 500 people in the past.

Tickets are just £7 (accompanied children under 12 are free) and are available from the Haverhill Arts Centre or on the door. The concert starts at 8pm, doors are opened soon after 7pm.