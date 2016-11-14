It’s panto time in Kedington - oh yes it is!

Kedington’s drama group, the Ketton Players will be performing Mother Goose, by David Maun (by arrangement with Stagescripts Ltd) next month.

Mother Goose is a poor, but kind old lady who lives in the village of sweet content.

The squire wishes to marry her daughter, and threatens to throw them out.

When, she is given a magic goose, which lays golden eggs, she becomes rich, but also very vain, and loses the goose.

What happens next? You will just have to come and see the pantomime!

Mother Goose is a classic panto, with all the usual characters such as the dame, fool, villain, fairy and stooges and lots of songs and jokes.

The performances are on December 3,4,10 and 11 at 4pm (doors open at 3.30pm) at Kedington Community Centre, Arms Lane, CB9 7QQ.

Tickets are £7 (£6 concessions), and are available from Nisa Stores in Silver Street, Kedington Butchers or from Mary Upton on 01440 706237/mary@upton.org.uk.