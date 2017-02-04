JAZZ MATTERS: Weekley jazz round-up for the east (February 4-10)

Chris Ingham previews the best jazz gigs across the region this week (February 4-10)

Sunday, February 5

SARA DOWLING: (The Alex, Felixstowe, 8pm, free. Details: wwwjazzeast.vweb.co.uk) Rising star of the jazz vocal scene featuring tracks from her five-star reviewed album, From Shadows Into Light, with Kate Williams (piano), Rob Palmer (bass) and Mark Cecil (drums).

PETE OXLEY/NIC MEIER: (Hotel Hatfield, Lowestoft, 8.30pm, £7/£6. Details: www.milestonesjazzclub.co.uk) Superb guitar duo blending Peter Oxley’s sophisticated English pastoralism with Nic Meier’s fiery exotic sensibility, this is a fascinating fusion conjuring entire worlds.

ANDREW BOWIE: (Tram Shed, Cambridge, 8pm, free) Modern jazz classics and obscurities from the tenor-playing philosophy professor and his quartet.

Monday, February 6

OPEN MIC/JAZZ JAM: (Maddermarket Theatre Bar, Norwich, £5/free for performers. Details: www.norwichjazzclub.co.uk) All instrumentalists and singers welcome for this relaxed evening of impromptu jazz with the Simon Brown Trio.

JAZZ JAM: (The Fat Cat & Canary, Norwich, 8.30pm, free. Details: www.jazzjam.org.uk) Established and friendly jam session led by guitarist Lee Vasey. All instrumentalists and singers welcome for sitting in.

Thursday, February 9

DAMON BROWN INTERNATIONAL QUARTET: (Hidden Rooms, Cambridge, 8pm, £15/£12. Details: www.cambridgejazz.org) If you miss him at the Fleece (above), catch the trumpeter and his band at Cambridge Jazz Club. With Paul Kirby (piano), Sean Pentland (bass) and Manuel Weyand (drums).

SOLE BAY JAZZ BAND: (Sports Pavilion, Ditchingham, 8pm) Long established traditional group usually featuring Tim Densham (saxophone/clarinet), Ron Hockett (saxophone/clarinet), Bill Brewer (trombone), Ray Simmons (piano), Tony Jullings (bass), Craig Hipperson (drums) and Alan Cugnoni (guitar).

Friday, February 10

BRANDON ALLEN SEXTET: (Stoke By Nayland Golf Club, 8pm, £18. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) Standards and jazz classics in special arrangements featuring Brandon Allen (tenor sax), Paul Booth (alto sax), Mark Nightingale (trombone), Tim Lapthorn (piano), Dave Whitford (bass) and Matt Home (drums).

FOR THE DIARY

Friday, February 17

JOE STILGOE: SONGS ON FILM: (The Apex, 8pm, £20.50/£18.50. Details: www.theapex.co.uk) Dazzling singer/pianist/entertainer with his own unique musical take on cinematic history.

Sunday, February 19

TAMMY WEIS: THE MUSIC OF JULIE LONDON: (The Athenaeum, Bury, 11.30am, £10. Details: www.theapex.co.uk) Canadian singer salutes the sultry-voiced songstress of Cry Me A River fame.

Friday, February 24

BRANDON ALLEN PLAYS GENE AMMONS: (Hunter Club, Bury, 8pm, £12. Details: www.headhunterslive.org) Mighty Australian tenor saxophonist and the music of Chicagoan saxophone legend.