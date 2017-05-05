JAZZ MATTERS: Weekly jazz round-up for the east (May 5-12)

Chris Ingham previews the best jazz gigs around the region this week (May 5-12)

Sunday, May 7

REG WEBB TRIO: (Hotel Hatfield, Lowestoft, 8.30pm, £7/£6. Details: www.milestonesjazzclub.co.uk) Charismatic and soulful vocalist/pianist leads a group completed by Andy Staples (bass) and Andrew Dowding (drums).

SIMON SPILLETT: (The Bell, Clare, 7.30pm, £10. Details: www.jazz-nights.com) Reliably exciting, award-winning author and hard bop tenor man whose style nods in the direction of Tubby Hayes while also hinting at the influence of Johnny Griffin, Sonny Rollins and John Coltrane. With the Roger Odell Trio in support with an opening set from singer Larraine Odell and opportunities for sitting-in.

BIG BAD WOLF: (The Alex, Felixstowe, 8pm, free. Details: www.jazzeast.vweb.co.uk) Original, post-music college contemporary sounds from Suffolk-born Owen Dawson (trombone), Rob Luft (guitar), Michael De Souza (bass/vocals) and Jay Davis (drums).

ANDREW BOWIE :(Tram Shed, Cambridge, 8pm, free) Modern jazz classics and obscurities from the tenor-playing philosophy professor and his quartet.

Monday, May 8

OPEN MIC/JAZZ JAM: (Maddermarket Theatre Bar, Norwich, £5/free for performers. Details: www.norwichjazzclub.co.uk) All instrumentalists and singers welcome for this relaxed evening of impromptu jazz with the Simon Brown Trio.

JAZZ JAM: (The Fat Cat & Canary, Norwich, 8.30pm, free. Details: www.jazzjam.org.uk) Established and friendly jam session led by guitarist Lee Vasey. All instrumentalists and singers welcome for sitting in.

Tuesday, May 9

DUTCH SWING COLLEGE BAND: (The Apex, 7.30pm, £17.50. Details: www.theapex.co.uk) The recent incarnation of the Dixieland institution originating from the mid-1940s features a new generation of traditional jazz experts playing with passion and skill.

Thursday, May 11

ART THEMEN NEW DIRECTIONS QUINTET: (Hidden Rooms, Cambridge, 8pm, £15/£12. Details: www.cambridgejazz.org) Master saxophonist with his intrepid band of A-listers, namely Steve Fishwick (trumpet), Mike Gorman (piano), Arnie Somogyi (bass), Winston Clifford (drums).

SOLE BAY JAZZ BAND: (Sports Pavilion, Ditchingham, 8pm) Long established traditional group usually featuring Tim Densham (saxophone/clarinet), Ron Hockett (saxophone/clarinet), Bill Brewer (trombone), Ray Simmons (piano), Tony Jullings (bass), Craig Hipperson (drums) and Alan Cugnoni (guitar).

Friday, May 12

ROBIN NOLAN TRIO: (The Apex, 8pm, £14. Details: www.theapex.co.uk) Top-notch, Gypsy Jazz in the Django Reinhardt style with Holland-based guitarist Robin Nolan leading a trio completed by Dutch double bassist Arnoud Van Den Berg and British rhythm guitarist Chris Quinn.

ALEX MERRITT QUARTET: (Stoke By Nayland Hotel, 8pm, £15. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) Inventive tenor saxophonist with a blue chip band comprising John Turville (piano), Sam Lasserman (bass) and Jeff Williams (drums).

FOR THE DIARY

Friday, May 19

THE WESTBROOK BLAKE: (St John’s Church, 8pm, £18-£21. Details: www.buryfestival.co.uk) Celebrated pianist/composer Mike Westbrook with his 1971 interpretation of William Blake’s poetry for choir and jazz combo.

Saturday, May 20

CLARE TEAL: (The Apex, 7.30pm, £24. Details: www.theapex.co.uk) Britain’s foremost swing singer salutes her favourite jazz divas in the company of her Mini Big Band.

Friday, May 26

DEREK NASH’S PICANTE: (Hunter Club, Bury, 8pm, £15. Details: www.headhunterslive .org) Explosive Latin Jazz Night with the irrepressible saxophone star of Jools Holland’s R&B Orchestra leading the six-piece Picante, featuring the legendary King Salsa percussionist Robin Jones.