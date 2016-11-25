JAZZ MATTERS: Weekley jazz round-up for the east (November 25-December 2)

Chris Ingham previews the best jazz gigs around the region this week (November 25-December 2

Friday, November 25

JEFF WILLIAMS QUARTET: (Stoke By Nayland Golf Club, 8pm, £18. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) The American drummer and composer Jeff Williams has played with Dizzy Gillespie, Lee Konitz and Joe Lovano, among many others. Based equally in New York and London, he leads a UK-based band comprising Josh Arcolio (temor sax), John O’Gallagher (alto sax) and Sam Lasserson (bass).

Saturday, November 26

THE JAZZ OF DUDLEY MOORE: (St Edmunds Hall, Southwold, 8pm, £14.50. Details: 01502 722572) For the second event for the spanking new Southwold Jazz Club, the Chris Ingham Quartet play the great comic actor’s jazz compositions from the 1960s, with Chris Ingham (piano), Paul Higgs (trumpet), Owen Morgan (bass) and club proprietor George Double (drums).

Sunday, November 27

RAUL GAGLIARDI TRIO: (The Alex, Felixstowe, 8pm, free. Details: www.jazzeast.vweb.co.uk) Brazilian guitarist Gagliardi leads a trio featuring fellow countryman Cyro Zuzi on drums and UK-based, Portugese-born bassist Jose Canha.

ANDY BOWIE QUARTET: (Tram Shed, Cambridge, 8pm, free) Tenor saxophone-playing philosophy professor leads a quartet presenting a connoisseur’s choice from the modern jazz repertoire.

Monday, November 28

JAZZ JAM: (The Fat Cat & Canary, Norwich, 8.30pm, free. Details: www.jazzjam.org.uk) Established and friendly jam session led by guitarist Lee Vasey. All instrumentalists and singers welcome for sitting in.

Thursday, December 1

SOLE BAY JAZZ BAND: (Sports Pavilion, Ditchingham, 8pm) Long-established traditional group usually featuring Tim Densham (saxophone/clarinet), Ron Hockett (saxophone/clarinet), Bill Brewer (trombone), Ray Simmons (piano), Tony Jullings (bass), Craig Hipperson (drums) and Alan Cugnoni (guitar).

Friday, December 2

JAZZ AT THE MOVIES: (Stoke By Nayland Golf Club, 8pm, £18. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) Film themes and songs given a jazzy twist by this popular quintet fronted by acclaimed chanteuse Joanna Eden and featuring John Wilson Orchestra woodwind star Mark Crooks.

FOR THE DIARY

Saturday, December 3

VOCAL JAZZ WORKSHOP: (Maddermarket Theatre Bar, Norwich, 10.30am-5.30pm, £45. Details: www.norwichjazzclub.co.uk) Experienced jazz singer, choir leader and educator Andi Hopgood returns to the Maddermarket for a day-long session aimed at aspiring jazz voocalists.

Friday, December 16

REBOP PLAYS MILES DAVIS: (Hunter Club, Bury, 8pm, £14. Details: www.headhunterslive.org) Mighty repertory sextet trace the legendary trumpeter’s musical journey from the virtuosic frenzy of bebop to the mysterious, calming modality of Kind Of Blue.

Monday, December 19

JAZZ AT THE MOVIES – A SWINGING CHRISTMAS: (The Apex, Bury, 7.30pm, £15. Details: www.theapex.co.uk) Fronted by acclaimed chanteuse Joanna Eden and featuring the immaculate clarinet and sax of John Wilson Orchestra star Mark Crooks, this quintet return to the Apex for their traditional seasonal set.