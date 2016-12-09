JAZZ MATTERS: Weekly round-up for the east (December 9-16)

Chris Ingham previews the best jazz gigs around the reion this week (December 9-16).

Friday, December 9

SARAH GILLESPIE QUARTET: (Stoke By Nayland Golf Club, 8pm, £15. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) Characterful singer/songwriter fusing jazz, folk and blues with hints of Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell. Her A-list band features Kit Downes (piano/organ), James Maddren (drums), Ben Bastin (bass)

Sunday, December 11

ALAN BARNES OCTET: A CHRISTMAS CAROL SUITE: (California Club, Ipswich, 8pm, £15. Details: www.ipswichjazzclub.co.uk) Master jazzman and raconteur Barnes narrates the Dickens classic, with musical scenes and characters played by an all-star eight-piece band featuring Bruce Adams (trumpet), Mark Nightingale (trombone), Robert Fowler (saxophone), Karen Sharp (saxophone), David Newton (piano), Simon Thorpe (bass) and Clark Tracey (drums).

JOSEPHINE DAVIES/KATE WILLIAMS: (The Alex, Felixstowe, 8pm, free. Details: www.jazzeast.vweb.co.uk) Refined saxophonist and pianist joined by Rob Palmer (bass) and George Double (drums).

ANDY BOWIE QUARTET: (Tram Shed, Cambridge, 8pm, free) A connoisseur’s choice from the modern jazz repertoire.

Monday, December 12

JAZZ JAM: (The Fat Cat & Canary, Norwich, 8.30pm, free. Details: www.jazzjam.org.uk) Established and friendly jam session led by guitarist Lee Vasey. All instrumentalists and singers welcome for sitting in.

Tuesday, December 13

BRANDON ALLEN: (Maddermarket Theatre Bar, Norwich, £10/£5. Details: www.norwichjazzclub.co.uk) Australian-born, London-based tenor player who as a Ronnie Scott’s regular is building a reputation as one of the most compelling players in the country, with the Simon Brown Trio.

Thursday, December 15

JOHN ETHERIDGE/VIMALA ROWE: (Hidden Rooms, Cambridge, 8pm, £15/£12. Details: www.cambridgejazz.org) Legendary guitarist Etheridge and rising vocal star Rowe combine to create a uniquely affecting duo with musical influences from India, Africa, Middle East and the USA.

TOM SEALS BAND: (Dereham Golf Club, 8pm, £16. Details: www.derehamjazzsociety or telephone 01362 696741) Party night at Dereham Jazz Society with one of the country’s finest blues, jazz and boogie-woogie singer-pianists with Oli Ng (guitar), Nick Bayes (bass) and Rick Wilson (drums). Price includes a buffet and is by ticket only.

SOLE BAY JAZZ BAND: (Sports Pavilion, Ditchingham, 8pm) Long established traditional group usually featuring Tim Densham (saxophone/clarinet), Ron Hockett (saxophone/clarinet), Bill Brewer (trombone), Ray Simmons (piano), Tony Jullings (bass), Craig Hipperson (drums) and Alan Cugnoni (guitar).

Friday, December 16

REBOP PLAYS MILES DAVIS: (Hunter Club, Bury, 8pm, £14. Details: www.headhunterslive.org) Mighty repertory sextet trace the legendary trumpeter’s musical journey from the virtuosic frenzy of bebop to the mysterious, calming modality of Kind Of Blue, with Paul Higgs (trumpet), Colin Watling (tenor sax), Kevin Flanagan (alto sax), Chris Ingham (piano), Rev. Andrew Brown (bass) and George Double (drums).

SARAH JANE MORRIS: (Stoke By Nayland Golf Club, 8pm, £20. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) Acclaimed, larger-than-life blues-inflected singer who combines power and drama with sincerity and subtlety, with Michael Rosen (sax), Tony Remy (guitar), Tim Cransfield (piano) and Henry Thomas (bass).

FOR THE DIARY

Monday, December 19

JAZZ AT THE MOVIES – A SWINGING CHRISTMAS: (The Apex, Bury, 7.30pm, £15. Details: www.theapex.co.uk) Fronted by admired chanteuse Joanna Eden and featuring the immaculate clarinet and sax of John Wilson Orchestra star Mark Crooks, this quintet return to the Apex for their traditional seasonal set.