Bursting on to the scene at the start of 2016, the stripped back Sounds Like the Live Sessions makes a triumphant return to the Hunter Club, in Bury St Edmunds, on February 8.

With a stellar lineup, including funkadelic-indie headliner Huckleberry Harrison, and surf-punk favourites Tundra as main support, Sounds Like the Live Sessions 11 has the potential to be the best yet, showcasing two of the freshest bands on the scene.

Sounds Like the Live Sessions enables bands to try out different sounds and gain experience in being professionally recorded in a live format.

Sounds Like the Live Sessions was originally conceived in January 2016 by Barny Cutter and Catherine Lindley-Neilson as a way to promote the music blog, Sounds Like the Music – initially with the goal of taking typically noisy bands and challenging them to change and adapt their sound to work in a stripped back format while also giving them the opportunity to have a professionally recorded live video, an experience that is few and far between for unsigned bands in 2017. Sounds Like the Live Sessions has grown into an incredibly popular event in its own right, booking some of the biggest bands onthe scene as headliners including SuperGlu, Claws and Kate Jackson and the Wrong Moves.

As this unique event continues to grow and grow, the prospect of the future is increasingly exciting for all of those involved in the sessions. Make sure you catch Sounds Like the Live Sessions 11 on February 8, what else do you have to do on a Wednesday night?

Doors open at 7pm with the first band on at 7.30pm. £3 on the door.

Find them at: www.facebook.com/soundslikeblog/?fref=ts

www.youtube.com/channel/UCviOMyLVA9NbC3SEAgrooaQ

soundslikethemusicblog.wordpress.com