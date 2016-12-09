The charm and nostalgia of Franki Valli’s Four Seasons

Celebrate the music of Franki Valli and The Four Seasons with Frankie’s Guys.

This fast-paced, energetic production is touring theatres across the UK to relive an era of timeless classic hits.

Frankie’s Guys come to town on Friday January 13 at 7.30pm when they play the White Rock Theatre.

Franki Valli and The Four Seasons were one of the most consistent 1960s groups and had a string of worldwide hits, selling over 100 million records, and earning themselves a place in the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

This authentic live production with its slick choreography, charm and charisma will take you on a trip down memory lane as Frankie’s Guys put their own charismatic stamp on a catalogue of hits including Big Girls Don’t Cry, Walk Like A Man, Can’t Take My Eyes of You, Sherry and Oh What A Night. Tickets and details from 01424 462288 or www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

