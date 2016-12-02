Musical theatre legend gets intimate for new Bury St Edmunds show

The first lady of musical theatre, Elaine Paige is bringing her new show, ‘Stripped Back’, to The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on December 5 and 6, at 7.30pm each day.

The show, which will include ‘Memory’, ‘I Know Him So Well’ and ‘With One Look’ alongside ‘Macarthur Park’, ‘Help’ and many others, will be a fantastic opportunity to hear Elaine in a beautifully intimate show which celebrates the songs and songwriters that have most

influenced her throughout her illustrious career.

Elaine said;I’m so excited about this series of weekend concerts, this is going to allow me to do something completely different.

“A brand new show celebrating songwriters I love such as Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, Harry Nilsson, Jim Webb, Burt Bacharach, Sting,

Lennon & McCartney.... the list goes on.

“Their music has been the soundtrack to all our lives, not just mine. And it’s the ideal opportunity to perform in an intimate way. Im doing these new shows ‘stripped back.’

Elaine has performed live in concert all over the world and as a recording artist has worked with legendary producers such as Tony

Visconti, Dennis Lambert, Peter Matz and Phil Ramone amongst others.

“She has released 22 solo albums (four multi-platinum and nine gold,) been featured on seven cast recordings and has had major worldwide hits with songs such as ‘Memory’ (Cats) and ‘I Know Him So Well’ (Chess).

Elaine has starred in more smash hit West End and Broadway musicals than anyone else of her generation.

She continues to present the hugely successful weekly BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday, which is devoted to musical theatre and film music, and continues to delight audiences of over 2.5 million listeners each week.

Tickets range from £28.50-£55, with £99 VIP tickets. Ring the box office on 01284 758000 or see the website - www.theapex.co.uk for details.