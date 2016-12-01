Play readings before an audience in Bury st Edmunds and Ipswich

Following the success of their spring production of Invincible, co-produced with Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds, the Original Theatre Company has commissioned a brand-new piece of writing from Torben Betts, Monogamy.

With a view to a London run in 2018 Suffolk audiences will be some of the first to hear this exciting new script in a rehearsed reading at the New Wolsey, Ipswich on December 5 and The Hunter Club, Bury St Edmunds on December 6.

Original Theatre Company's artiistic director, Alastair Whatley, centre, working with the actors ANL-161124-114935001

This will be the start of a new venture for Original Theatre, Stories Everywhere, which will allow audiences access to the journey of productions from first readings to first nights.

Torben Betts commented: “Monogamy is another state-of-the-nation play in the mould of Invincible. It shares the same tragi-comic elements and perhaps they could be described as companion pieces.

“In Invincible the entitled class move into the territory of the under-privileged and wreak havoc, whereas in this new play we are in Hampstead, London, where the victims of the system invade the kitchen of a celebrity chef and her multi-millionaire HSBC-executive husband. And wreak havoc.

“It’s been great working with Original Theatre Company on this new play. They have been very supportive through every step of the writing process.”

The readings, with free wine and nibbles, will be followed by a talkback with the writer, cast and Artistic Director of the Original Theatre Company, Alastair Whatley. It will give a unique perspective on the relationship between director and writer and the opportunity to experience theatre in the making.

Alastair Whatley said: “This is a first for Original Theatre. Not only is this the first completely original new play we have commissioned, we are also sharing it at an early stage in a new format which we hope our Suffolk audience will enjoy.

“These readings are in effect world premieres. Monogamy is a major piece of writing from one of the UK’s most exciting playwrights which we are very proud to be presenting for the first time in these exclusive readings.”

The readings are being presented in partnership with the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds and the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich.

For The New Wolsey tickets go to www.wolseytheatre.co.uk/storieseverywhere and for the Hunter Club visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/monogamy-an-original-reads-event-tickets-28837210874.