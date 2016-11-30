Ross Noble rolls into Ipswich

The king of improvisational comedy is back with his 15th tour, one that will see him stop in at The Regent Theatre in Ipswich on December 4.

A true master of surreal tangents, the Geordie funny man is on the road with his new show ‘Brain Dump.’

As always Ross has lots of stuff backing up in his head and it’s time to let it all out.

Famed for his super quick freewheeling style and highly imaginative flights of fancy, a Ross Noble show is always an unmissable event.

His talent for abstract and laugh out loud streams of consciousness will be sure to delight.

For tickets call 01473 433100 or visit apps.ipswich.gov.uk.