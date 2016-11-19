Shakespeare’s tragic love story gets the ballet treatment

As the nation celebrates 400 years of William Shakespeare’s legacy, Ballet Theatre UK creates a new production of Romeo and Juliet.

The ballet is a re-telling the tragic tale of star-crossed lovers with astonishing grace and heart-breaking intimacy.

This beautiful show is on stage at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds between Monday, November 21 – Wednesday 23.

Ballet Theatre UK last visited the Theatre Royal in 2015 with their stunning version of The Snow Queen.

Their latest show promises to be just as moving and as mesmerising to watch.

It’s the perfect pre-Christmas treat.

During the opulent Capulet’s ball the two lovers meet, sparking a fateful series of events.

We follow the young couple as they experience the greatest of romances, from their very first meeting up until their tragic final embrace.

Stunning costumes and innovative stage sets transport you to Renaissance Verona where the tragic tale unfolds of the Capulet and Montague families.

From the balcony scene’s elated pas de deux to the lovers’ heart-breaking ends, Romeo and Juliet promises to be an audience favourite and one of the highlights on the calendar.

For tickets, costing £26.50 or £8.50, and further details please call the theatre’s box office on 01284 769505 or visit www.theatreroyal.org.