Singers get vocal for Beyton fund-raising cause

Three of the 20th Century’s greatest songwriters, and the spirit of Christmas are celebrated at Beyton Campus of Thurston Upper School on December 3.

The music of Cole Porter, Jerome Kern and George Gershwin will be performed by Octave, East Anglia’s foremost vocal ensemble in the concert entitled Let’s Do It!, after one of Porter’s best-loved tunes. The evening will also include a selection of Christmas Carols, to get the audience in the mood for the festive season.

Proceeds from the concert will go towards the fundraising group hoping to get Beyton’s swimming pool re-opened. More information on the campaign can be found at BeytonSwimmingPool.org

Tickets for Let’s Do It! Are £10 (school age children free) and are available from Cathy Cass on 01359 270785 or email cathycass@uwclub.net