Sisters find their voice at Cambridge Corn Exchange

Directed and choreographed by Strictly Come Dancing’s Craig Revel Horwood, Sister Act is on at the Cambridge Corn Exchange from December 12 to 17.

Based on the smash hit movie starring Whoopi Goldberg and Maggie Smith, Sister Act features original music by Tony and 8-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Enchanted),dazzling dance routines and songs inspired by Motown, soul and disco.

Sister Act tells the hilarious story of Deloris Van Cartier, a disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder.

Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a Convent!

Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

A sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music.

Joanna Francis has recently finished performing in the West End production of The Lion King.

Her other credits include Carmen Jones at the Royal Festival Hall, The Harder They Come at the Barbican and Stratford East and as ‘Sybil’ in The Big Life at the Apollo Theatre.

Tickets from www.cornex.co.uk or 01223 357851.