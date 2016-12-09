Squeeze singer Glenn goes solo for Bury St Edmunds gig

Glenn Tilbrook, one of Britain’s most cherished singers, guitarists and songwriters, has embarked on a solo tour which calls in at The Apex on December 13.

There is no denying Glenn has been pretty busy over the last couple of years – in fact, he’s never been far from the action since Squeeze made their recording debut with the Packet Of Three EP in 1977.

Those humble three tracks led to such enduring pop classics as ‘Take Me I’m Yours’, ‘Cool For Cats’, ‘Up The Junction’, ‘Another Nail In My Heart, ‘Labelled With Love’ and landmark albums like Argybargy, East Side Story and Some Fantastic Place.

Squeeze’s demise in 1998 (though not permanent) saw Glenn embark on a solo career that spawned the albums The Incomplete Glenn Tilbrook (2001) and Transatlantic Ping-Pong (2004), showcasing an ever-maturing songwriting talent.

Following the release of his solo album ‘Happy Ending’ in 2014, Glenn embarked on the critically acclaimed ‘At Odds Couple’ acoustic

tour with long-time collaborator Chris Difford.

In 2015, Glenn and his Squeeze bandmates wrote, recorded and released their first album of new material in eighteen years: ‘Cradle To The Grave’ was written for the BBC drama of the same name, inspired by the memoirs of friend Danny Baker.

It was a glorious musical return, met with rave reviews and entered the UK Official Album Chart at number 12.

The band embarked on a sold–out tour across the UK, including a packed out date at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall.

As 2015 drew to a close Glenn and Chris headed to the US for an extensive acoustic tour.

Squeeze were a viral sensation in January this year after a castigating performance on BBC 1’s Andrew Marr show (read about it on

Glenn’s Guardian Blog).

Anyone who has witnessed Glenn on the live stage can attest to the properness of his doings, as it were.

Armed with ready wit, raucous vibes and grin-inducing songs, there are few musicians able to connect with their audience on such an immediate and warm level.

Tickets are £20 in advance or £22 on the door. Ring the box office on 01284 758000 or see the website - www.theapex.co.uk for details.