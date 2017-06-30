Style by the councillors is coming to The Apex in Bury St Edmunds

With swirling Hammond organ and a classic horn section The Style Councillors will take The Apex at Bury St Edmunds back to the 1980s in a celebration of The Style Council on July 7 at 7.30pm.

The tribute act formed in Brentwood in 2013 by Paul Weller fans Darren and Steve came about after a random social media post asked ‘why are there no Style Council tribute acts around?’

Their ten-piece line-up includes the ex Bad Manners brass section making this a night of classic tracks not to be missed.

Tickets are £21, call the Box Office on 01284 758000, or visit www.theapex.co.uk for more information, or to book your tickets.