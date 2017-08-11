Sudbury gets Backlashed with ballroom

Have your say

Richard Miller’s Backlash Show is not to be missed...it’s a thriller has been endorsed by ex-Strictly judge, Len Goodman who called it ‘A thriller from Miller.’

The Ballroom and Latin Dance Explosion is a dance spectacular featuring six professional ballroom and latin dancers .

These couples are World, European and National champions in dance and will be joined by singer Miss Scarlet Black.

This will have dances such as the Waltz and the Quick Step.

Backlash Ballroom will be at The Quay Theatre in Sudbury on August 27.

For details go to www.quaysudbury.com or call the box office on 01787 374745