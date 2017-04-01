The Apex set to host Bury St Edmunds Photographic Society’s new exhibition

Hundreds of stunning images showcasing the talents of some of the area’s talented amateur snappers will be on show at the Bury St Edmunds Photographic Society (BSEPS) exhibition at the Apex.

The exhibition starts on Tuesday, April 4 and ends on Monday, May 1, with subjects incorporating local interest, architecture, landscape, wildlife, sports, close-up photography and portraiture.

The exhibition is all the work of members of Bury St Edmunds Photographic Society, a local club of enthusiastic and creative amateur photographers.

At various times during the exhibition Society members will be on hand to talk to visitors about the work and the club itself.

The Society always welcomes new visitors and members so the Apex exhibition is a great opportunity for members of the public to find out more about the club.

Drinks bought in The Apex Café in the foyer can be taken upstairs, so feel free to relax on the sofas with a drink, browse the images and have a chat.

Thanks to the generous support of Bury-based Sicon Ltd the society hopes to make this a popular annual event in Bury’s art calendar.

Mounted (unframed) prints will be available to purchase at £25 by completing an order form and collection or local delivery will be arranged after the exhibition.

The exhibition is open from 10am–5pm Monday–Saturday and 10am–4pm Sunday.

If you would like further information contact us at committee@bseps.com www.bseps.com