The Big Band swing into action at Bury St Edmunds theatre

The acclaimed Big Band at Christmas are set to kick off this year’s festive season in style on Saturday, November 19 at the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds.

They will perform some classic Christmas songs in their own big band style, with renditions of tunes by Glenn Miller, Sinatra, Basie, Nat King Cole – they promise to jazz up those Jingle Bells.

Some well-known and much loved performers make up the band including Simone from the Ivy Benson Orchestra and Chris Smith Jnr, composer and arranger for the BBC Radio Big Band.

The Big Band at Christmas have performed at London’s Leicester Square Theatre, Dame Vera Lynn’s Charity Ball and the Blackpool Tower Ballroom and appeared on BBC’s Children in Need.

If you don’t recognise the names then you’ve certainly heard them play as the band also features the Herb Miller Big Band (Glenn’s brother), plus Tony Bennett’s trombonist!

For tickets and further details please call 01284 769505 or visit www.theatreroyal.org