The glamour and sound of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

Hit stage show Big Girls Don’t Cry celebrates the golden anniversary of million-selling single Working My Way Back to You by working its way around the UK, including a show at The Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds at 7.30pm on April 21.

The critically-acclaimed stage show features the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

During the 60s and 70s No1 hits Sherry, December 1963 (Oh What a Night), Rag Doll and Big Girls Don’t Cry saw the Four Seasons and lead singer Frankie Valli propelled to super stardom, selling a combined 100 million records nationwide.

Falsetto, tenor, baritone and bass four-piece harmonies perfectly recreate the dynamic combination of Frankie Valli, Bob Gudio, Tommy de Vito and Nick Massi respectively.

For tickets call 01284 869505 or visit www.theatreroyal.org.