The Johnny Cash Roadshow heads to Bury St Edmunds

The spirit of the Man in Black is alive and well with an outstanding celebration of the iconic legend by the Carter/Cash endorsed Johnny Cash Roadshow, which comes to the Apex in Bury St Edmunds on November 30 at 7.30pm.

Clive John captures the essence of Cash with exceptional style and confidence. His deep, distinctive vocals evoking pure country magic with Walk the Line, Folsom Prison Blues and A Thing Called Love.

Charismatic duets with Jill Schoonjan (June Carter) are superb. Renditions of Don’t You Think It’s Come Our Time and Jackson, encapsulate the tender charm and uplifting humour shared by the late enigmatic pair.

Martin Bentley (bass), Nick Davis (guitars) and Darren Bazzoni (drums) are first class and backing vocals by Louise Masters and Amanda Stone add sparkle and glamour as the Carter sisters.

Despite the band’s professional portfolio and slick stage presence they reach a direct intimacy with audiences of all ages that other performers can’t quite pull off.

This is more than just a show, it’s a heart warming story played out with genuine passion and a wonderful celebration of one of worlds greatest known artists.

For tickets call 01284 758000 or visit www.theapex.co.uk.