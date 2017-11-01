Review: Lack of Flack no problem for Crazy For You

Crazy For You, Theatre Royal Norwich

There was an air of disappointment in the audience as we had all been looking forward to seeing Norfolk’s Caroline Flack in her first stage show.

The TV presenter had dramatically pulled out of the remaining tour just 24 hours beforehand due to back trouble but, as it often the case, the show went on – and then some!

Crazy For You is an uplifting Gershwin musical, their last, created in the 1930s but reworked in the 1990s to include more hits.

The score now boasts classics such as I Got Rhythm, Someone To Watch Over Me, They Can’t Take That Away From Me, Nice Work If You Can Get It and Embraceable You.

The plot is the usual boy meets girl scenario, with lots of problems along the way, and is packed with plenty of dancing and healthy doses of slapstick comedy.

What makes it a little different is the actor musicians who play a huge variety of instruments live on stage, which is very much a trademark of the Watermill Theatre in Berkshire, which created this production.

Tom Chambers, a real favourite here in Norfolk, is the star of the show as the eager young banker Bobby who just wants to dance, while Charlotte Wakefield is a real triumph as the tomboy cowgirl, Polly, who he falls in love with. They share some lovely routines and make a charming couple.

The Caroline Flack part of his domineering girlfriend, Irene, is now played by Hollie Cassar who tackles it with such confidence that you feel that she has always been in the role.

The feelgood show is a fun vehicle for some marvellous, evocative melodies, fab-u- lous dancing and genuine laughs - who could ask for anything more?

The show runs until Saturday, November 4.

Sarah Hardy