REVIEW: Romeo and Juliet

Romeo and Juliet, Theatre Royal Norwich

This is the second offering of the week from the talented and highly energetic Berkshire-based Watermill Theatre Company, who are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year.

They mix the glorious prose with modern day dress - there are a lot of hoodies and ripped jeans - and contemporary music to produce an exciting adaptation of this most popular of the Bard’s works, Romeo and Juliet.

It will certainly appeal to the youngsters as there are lots of little touches such as a smoking Juliet and street dancing crews, and much of the action takes place in Capulet’s, a seedy bar with No Drugs signs!

You do feel the hatred between the two families, and the lust between the two lovers, and there is an intense, slightly menacing atmosphere throughout.

Stuart Wilde is the floppy haired Romeo who can turn on the charm while Aruthan Galieva is a bit of a tom boy Juliet in her denim shorts rather than floaty frock. Lauryn Redding is a fabulous wise-cracking nurse and I enjoyed Emma McDonald’s performance as a slightly sozzled Lady Capulet very much.

Director Paul Hart, who has worked with the Propeller theatre company who specialise in producing Shakespeare’s works, gives this young cast plenty of confidence and has created a fresh version of this much loved play.

The show runs in repertoire with Twelfth Night until Saturday. Visit www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

Sarah Hardy