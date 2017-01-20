Tragic love story set for the Bury St Edmunds stage

Bury Theatre Workshop’s production of Leo Tolstoy’s novel, adapted by Helen Edmundson, is being staged at the Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds, from January 24-28.

The play is set in 19th century Russia, and tells a passionate love story.

Focussing on the eternal conflict of heart versus head, of love versus lust, it is played out through the spectacular lives of the beautiful Anna Karenina and the troubled Constantine Levin.

When a dashing young officer, Vronsky, enters Anna’s world her previously unfulfilled and tedious life and marriage is broken apart. Meanwhile Levin struggles with his inner demons and his own love for the sweet Kitty. Both the dramatic and psychological aspects of Leo Tolstoy’s epic novel are powerfully expressed in this award winning stage adaptation,

As a key feature of the story revolves around steam trains, Bury Theatre Workshop took the opportunity to visit Mid-Suffolk Light Railway Museum, at Brockford Station, Wetheringsett.

Staff at MSLR generously supported the cast, on their last morning of the light railway ‘Santa Specials’, immediately prior to Christmas – leading to a mixture of Santa, elves and cast members in Victorian style costumes on the platform.

The chilly early morning air allowed the engines give a brilliant steamy setting, for which the station master, Chris Baddeley, said he’d never seen it produce quite such a show!

Tickets are available from the Theatre Royal Box Office in Bury, or via the website www.theatreroyal.org/shows/anna-karenina/