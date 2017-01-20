Two lonely men collide in odd circumstances in new play

Award-winning playwright Alfie James’s new production, Little Old Alf is being staged at the Quay Theatre in Sudbury on January 24.

The play tells the story of Alf, who is a grumpy old man and a recluse, hiding away from the rest of the world because of a secret.

He deliberately gives anyone who he meets a frosty reception. He hates everyone. He hates everything. But most of all, he hates himself.

Billy is desperate. He trusts no one. He has one goal and one goal only...to disappear and to get away from everything and he will do anything to get there.

Then he breaks into Alf’s place.

The play explores issues of isolation and loneliness - not just in elderly members of society, but in young people too.

It deals with cross-generation relationships and how we as a society have been caught up in labels and in some ways, forgotten what is important in life.

It’s a heart warming new play which is being directed by Rhia Cane. Rhia is an actor and director from Ipswich who studied performing arts at Suffolk College as a mature student and this is her first directing role.

For tickets call 01787 374745 or visit www.quaytheatre.org.uk.

The play starts at 7.30pm.