Up and coming rock/blues band set to hit the stage in Stowmarket

The award-winning and dynamic sound of Brighton-based Blues band, Red Butler, can be heard at the John Peel Centre in Stowmarket on April 8.

Established in 2012 by Alex Butler, the band comprises of Alex (lead guitar and backing vocals), Dan Spellman (rhythm guitar and lead vocals), Charlie Simpson (drums) and Mike Topp (bass and backing vocals).

Despite an average age of 24 the band members bring a wealth of experience enabling them to transmit their energy to ignite audiences.

Red Butler has earned numerlous awards.

Alex was runner-up in the Young Artist category in the British Blues Awards 2016 and the band came third at the same awards in the Best Blues Band category.

Last November they released their second studio album, Nothing to Lose, two years after the release of their debut album, Freedom Bound.

Nothing to Lose is a collaborative project drawn from the band members’ individual experiences of life and music.

Red Butler see the need to deliver a message to younger people whilst retaining the support of their established blues/rock audience. Influences include SRV, Free, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foo Fighters, Gary Clarke Jnr. and artists such as Royal Blood and Vintage Trouble.

Advance tickets are £8 (£10 on the door) and can be bought by calling 01449 774678 or by going online at http://johnpeelcentre.com/event/red-butler-support/?instance_id=13.