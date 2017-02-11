Victorian thriller has a star cast

One of the greatest thrillers of all time, Gaslight, comes to the Cambridge Arts Theatre from February 13 to 18 and stars Kara Tointon, Keith Allen and Rupert Young.

While Jack Manningham (Young) is on the town each evening his wife Bella (Tointon) is home alone.

She can’t explain the disappearance of familiar objects, the mysterious footsteps overhead or the ghostly flickering of living room gaslight - is she losing her mind?

Does the terror exist in her imagination or are dark secrets living in her home? The surprise arrival of retired Detective Rough (Allen) leads to a shocking discovery that will shake her respectable Victorian marriage to its core.

In the tradition of heavyweight thrillers from Hitchcock, Christie or Priestly, Gaslight is a genre defining, sensationally suspenseful masterpiece.

A definitive seat-gripping drama which is not to be missed, a tense and hugely satisfying evening of great British theatre.

Kara Tointon has received universal critical acclaim for her West End stage roles including Eliza Doolittle in Pygmalion.

She is currently starring on ITV in The Halcyon and in 2013 won Strictly Come Dancing.

For tickets call 01223 503333 or visit www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.