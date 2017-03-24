West Suffolk Youth Jazz concert will support Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal

West Suffolk Youth Jazz will be performing a fundraiser to support the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds on Monday, March 27 at 7.30pm.

Under the direction of Mark Sewell, Catherine Blaylock and Mike Tatt, they will be playing a selection of jazz and popular classics, including: Chatanooga Choo Choo, Li’l Darlin, Misty, and Thriller.

Formed in 2016, the band is made up of wind, brass, and percussion players aged between 13-18 years old. The group meets weekly as part of Suffolk County Music Service’s Suffolk Youth Music programme of progressive activities.

West Suffolk Youth Jazz routinely perform as part of SYM’s annual calendar of events.

For their next performance, they will join the West Suffolk Youth Orchestra and West Suffolk Youth Wind Band at Tattersalls, Newmarket on Friday, May 12 at 7.30pm.

Suffolk County Music Service is a part of Suffolk County Council’s ‘Children & Young People’s Services’ directorate and have given their time for free in support of Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds.

For tickets and further details please call the box office on 01284 769505 or visit www.theatreroyal.org