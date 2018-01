I have a sneaky suspicion that this photo found in the Echo archive has much to do with Haverhill’s Centre Stage Company.

We base this notion on the fact that we recognise from the photo company stalwart Andy Letcher, and if I’m not mistaken, a very young Charlie MacGechan. Now a professional actor.

The photo was taken in early November 1999, but that’s all we know about it.

If anyone knows a bit more about the photo, please email steve.barton@iliffepublishing.co.uk.