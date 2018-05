The accident happened close to the Little Wratting Equestrian Centre at about 6.15pm yesterday and resulted in four fire crews, police, one air ambulance, one ambulance and an ambulance officer attending.

The driver was freed before the fire service arrived and was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be serious.

The road was closed between the Kedington crossroads and Chalkstone Way in Haverhill until 7.15pm.