Amanda’s on a mission to aid baby service

A Haverhill woman is running the London Marathon next weekend to raise money for an incubator to transport sick and premature babies.

Amanda Freemantle, 40, of Grenadier Road, will be running 26.2 miles on Sunday, April 22, in aid of the Acute Neonatal Transfer Service (ANTS) for which she used to work.

ANTS, based at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, is a specialised team of doctors, nurses, co-ordinators and drivers which transfers babies who need intensive care from 17 hospitals in the East of England to specialist treatment centres.

Mother-of-two Amanda, who worked as admin manager for the service for more than 11 years, has chosen to raise money to support the team after seeing the crucial work they do on a daily basis.

“I think it’s very important to run for a lesser known service as it raises their profile and shows what an important job they do. Having been a part of the ANTS team for many years I’m proud to be running the London Marathon for them,” she said.

ANTS is currently fundraising for its fourth incubator which will cost more than £100,000. Amanda is aiming to raise £2,500 from her marathon run and has so far raised almost £1,500.

“It’s going to be a challenge but we are optimistic we will reach the target by fundraising really hard,” she said.

“Having a fourth incubator will help the team massively as it will enable them to transfer and respond to more babies when they need them.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/amanda-freemantle1 or text ANTS75 and the amount £5 or £10 to 70070.