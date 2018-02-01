AMENDED: Second elderly woman mugged in the same Haverhill street

A woman aged in her seventies has been mugged in the same street in Haverhill where a woman in her eighties was also mugged less than two weeks earlier.

She was attacked just after 12.20pm on Wednesday, January 31, in Mill Road near to Shearman Court by a man who pushed her sideways, grabbed her handbag and then ran off with it.

A member of the public who was driving past as the incident occurred, stopped his car and began to reverse, at which point the suspect threw the bag into an alleyway.

He then ran off down Mill Road, turning into the area of a disused warehouse and a footpath that runs parallel to Mill Road.

The victim was left shaken by the incident, but was otherwise unharmed.

The suspect is described as white, aged over 40, between 5ft 9in and 6ft tall, of heavy build and with a stubble beard.

He was wearing a green parka-style jacket with the hood up and light-coloured fur trim to the hood.

The previous mugging in Mill Road happened at 10.30am on Friday, January 19, when a man pushed a woman in her eighties against a wall and stole her handbag before running off towards Chauntry Road or Camps Road.

He was described as 5ft 7in tall and wore a brown coat or hooded top.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about either incident, is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101 quoting reference 5883/18 for the January 31 mugging and reference 3589/18 for the January 19 incident.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.