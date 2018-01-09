American Assassin tops this week’s DVD chart

The top 20 DVD rental chart, as supplied by TVL Allstar Video in Haverhill, sees American Assassin (rated 15) at number one.

The rest of the chart is as follows;

2. A Ghost Story (12)

3. 6 Below (12)

4. Detroit (15)

5. Jungle (15)

6. Jeepers Creepers 3 (15)

7. Stratton (15)

8. Logan Lucky (15)

9. Rough Night (15)

10. Rise of the Footsoldier 3 (18)

11. Leatherface (18)

12. Limehouse Golem (15)

13. American Made (15)

14. Everything Everything (12)

15. Dunkirk (12)

16. Hitman’s Bodyguard (15)

17. Dark Tower (12)

18. Atomic Blonde (15)

19. Overdrive (12)

20. Nut Job 2 (U)