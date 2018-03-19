Annual dance spectacular at Clare school pulls in large audiences

Just over 100 students from years seven to 11 played their part in the Annual Dance Show put on at Stour Valley Community School.

The Stour Valley Dance Company performed to about 600 people over three shows in one week.

Two different running orders were needed to showcase the vast amount of talent, with dance styles such as contemporary, street, capoeira, ballet, samba and musical theatre. One performance even included a live singer.

Emma Lee, subject leader of Dance and founder of the SV Dance Company, which spent six months preparing for the show, was extremely proud of all her dancers and praised the help and support of others, in particular the audio engineer, Oliver Bell who edited and presented all the music.