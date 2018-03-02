Apprenticeship challenge puts Haverhill up against Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket

Haverhill has been pitched against Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket in a race to see which town can create 100 new apprentices.

Called ‘100 in 100’, the competition is a friendly rivalry between the three towns for a new trophy awarded to the first one that creates 100 new apprenticeship opportunities during National Apprenticeship Week.

The battle of the towns launches on Tuesday, March 6, and finishes 100 working days later at the end of July.

West Suffolk College’s Phil Stittle, director of business development, said the competition was a coming together of all those promoting business growth and apprenticeships to employers.

He said: “We have 3,500 applications for apprenticeships but only 500 suitable job vacancies. Companies in these three towns can help create jobs and opportunities for so many people and improve and grow their businesses.

“Plus it’s a great chance for apprentices to find employment in their own towns.”

The three-way competition is being supported by Bury and Newmarket BID, One Haverhill Partnership, New Anglia LEP, Greater Cambridgeshire Greater Peterborough LEP, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and St Edmundsbury and Forest Heath councils.

It is hoped the opportunities created by local business will be in all different sectors from engineering, accountancy, childcare and hairdressing among others. The towns want both large and small companies to step up and see what could be available to them.

The event will be launched on March 6 in the Tack Room at Newmarket, the Jobs Fair at West Suffolk College on the 7th and at Haverhill Arts Centre on the 8th.

Everyone can find out more on the 100in100.co.uk website during Apprenticeship week, which will also keep a running tally of how each town is doing.