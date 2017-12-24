Ashdon school pupils and parish council combine to improve road safety

Pupils at Ashdon Primary School are feeling a great deal safer following efforts by the Ashdon Parish council.

The council, led by Chairman Phil Player, has purchased a number of signs, featuring artwork by the school pupils, which encourage motorists to slow down to 20 mph.

Headteacher Gary Brown said: “I know Phil and the Parish Council are very concerned about the dangers the children and families face as they walk to school.

“We have worked together to produce these signs which will hopefully encourage motorists to slow down and make our families much safer.”