Ashdon schoolchildren triumph in regional swimming contest

Pupils at Ashdon Primary School won both of the swimming galas arranged for the small schools of Saffron Walden.

Competing against the other small schools in the area, the Bartlow Road school of only 91 pupils ran out winners by four points from Chrishall School in both the Year 3/4 and Year 5/6 events.

Headteacher Gary Brown paid tribute to the efforts of the children saying: “The school has a remarkable record in this event and once again the children performed brilliantly.”

The school will now go on to compete with the winners of the medium and large school galas for a place at the Essex finals.